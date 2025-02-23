Walewale Curfew Extended Amid Persistent Security Threats

Ghana’s Interior Ministry has reinstated a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Walewale, North East Region, extending restrictive measures first imposed to address escalating tensions in the area.

Effective Saturday, February 22, 2025, residents must remain indoors between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, following recommendations from the North East Regional Security Council (REGSEC). The renewal, enacted via Executive Instrument, underscores lingering instability in a region grappling with recurrent clashes.

Authorities have reiterated calls for calm, urging community leaders and youth to embrace dialogue over violence. “We urge restraint and implore all parties to pursue peaceful conflict resolution,” the Ministry stated, reflecting concerns over simmering disputes that threaten to erupt. A stringent ban on firearms, ammunition, and “offensive weapons” has also been reinforced, with violators facing arrest and prosecution.

The move signals the government’s struggle to contain volatility in Walewale, where sporadic violence has disrupted daily life. While curfews are often deployed as stopgap measures, their repeated use here hints at deeper, unresolved grievances—whether ethnic, resource-based, or political—that demand sustained intervention. Critics argue such restrictions, while necessary for immediate safety, risk alienating communities if paired with inadequate long-term solutions.

For residents, the extended curfew compounds hardships, limiting economic activity and social mobility after dark. Meanwhile, the emphasis on weapon confiscation raises questions about illicit arms proliferation in the region, a challenge plaguing much of northern Ghana. As security forces brace for enforcement, the Ministry’s plea for cooperation tests the fragile trust between state actors and local populations.

This latest extension serves as a stark reminder: without addressing root causes, even the strictest curfews may only delay, not defeat, the cycle of conflict. The state’s balancing act—prioritizing safety while fostering inclusivity—remains a tightrope walk with no clear end in sight.