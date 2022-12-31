Walewale Local Council of Churches honours Vice President Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been honoured by the Local Council of Churches, Walewale Municipal for his strong commitment to public and community service as well as improving the lives of all citizens.

Reverend Paul Sumani, and Reverend Nii Noye Thompson, Chairman, and Secretary respectively of the Local Council of Churches, Walewale Municipal, presented a citation to the Vice President during this year’s Widows Summit held at Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Mr Yidana Zakaria, North East Regional Minister, received the citation on behalf of the Vice President.

The citation read: “Recognition of your strong and distinguished leadership and outstanding commitment to serving as the voice of justice, peace and love for the churches and members of our community.

The Widows Summit, an initiative of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale, is an annual event, which began last year, to bring the widows in the Walewale Constituency together and extend support to them.

During this year’s summit, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who is also MP for Walewale, presented food items amongst others to 2,000 widows in the Walewale Constituency to put smiles on their faces this festive season.

Each of the 2,000 widows received five kilogrammes of rice, a piece of cloth, cooking oil, tomatoes and GHc50 cash.