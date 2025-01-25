Walewale MP Criticizes Government’s Move to Privatize ECG

Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, Member of Parliament for Walewale, has expressed strong opposition to the government’s decision to privatize the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), arguing that the state-owned entity holds significant potential for revenue generation if managed effectively by the government.

In a recent social media post, Dr. Mahama emphasized that the privatization move might be a premature decision. He believes the government, which enjoys considerable support from the Ghanaian people, risks overstepping and misusing that trust. He cautioned that the ECG, with proper operational and financial management, could become a key asset for the country.

“I agree with PUWU (Power Workers Union), and I think this is an early rush to sell off a state asset that has huge prospects for operational and financial turnaround,” Dr. Mahama wrote. “The NDC is abusing the overwhelming support from Ghanaians, thinking they could go away with this. The government should hasten with caution.”

Despite the opposition, Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has defended the privatization plan, stating that it is aimed at improving the operational efficiency of ECG and enhancing power distribution throughout the country. Jinapor argued that the privatization initiative would address long-standing challenges faced by the company, which has struggled with service delivery and financial sustainability in recent years.