Walewale MP Slams Curfew as “Collective Punishment,” Demands Inclusive Security Overhaul

The reinstatement of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Walewale, a town in Ghana’s North East Region, has drawn fierce criticism from local lawmakers, who argue the measure exacerbates hardship for civilians while failing to address deepening security challenges.

Dr. Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, Member of Parliament for Walewale, condemned the curfew—reimposed on February 18 following clashes linked to spillover tensions from the Bawku conflict—as a “politically expedient but hollow response” to instability. In a sharply worded statement, he accused authorities of penalizing ordinary citizens instead of targeting perpetrators, calling the move “collective punishment for crimes they did not commit.”

The curfew, which restricts movement between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, follows reports of attacks allegedly involving armed groups from Bawku, a neighboring town embroiled in a decades-long ethnic conflict. But Dr. Abdul-Kabiru insists the blanket measure ignores systemic failures. “How does shutting down entire communities at night resolve the proliferation of weapons or the root causes of these conflicts?” he asked. “We are treating symptoms, not the disease.”

Central to his critique is the lack of consultation with local leaders before implementing the curfew. “No one engaged traditional authorities, community representatives, or even elected officials,” he said. “This top-down approach breeds mistrust and alienates the very people whose cooperation is vital for lasting peace.”

The MP also highlighted allegations of military brutality during recent security operations, citing incidents where soldiers allegedly assaulted civilians and destroyed property under the guise of enforcing order. “Security forces must protect citizens, not terrorize them,” he asserted, demanding accountability for abuses.

Dr. Abdul-Kabiru urged a shift toward inclusive security measures, including grassroots dialogue, intelligence-driven operations, and economic interventions to curb youth recruitment into armed groups. “Walewale’s youth lack jobs, education, and hope. Without alternatives, some see violence as their only escape,” he said.

His stance reflects broader frustrations in northern Ghana, where curfews and militarized responses have become routine amid cyclical clashes. Critics argue such measures strain livelihoods in agrarian communities, where nighttime movement is often essential for farming and trade.

Regional security officials maintain the curfew is a necessary interim step to prevent further violence. “Our priority is saving lives,” a spokesperson told local media, adding that operations targeting weapon smugglers are underway.

Yet skepticism persists. Security analyst Dr. Aisha Mohammed argues the curfew’s timing—ahead of national elections—fuels perceptions of political motives. “Security policies must not be weaponized ahead of polls. Communities need transparency, not suspicion,” she said.

The Walewale dispute underscores a growing dilemma in Ghana’s conflict hotspots: how to balance immediate security needs with long-term peacebuilding. With Bawku’s conflict increasingly destabilizing neighboring regions, experts warn that heavy-handed tactics risk radicalizing marginalized populations.

For now, Walewale’s residents remain caught in the middle—enduring curfews that disrupt daily life while waiting for solutions that address, rather than ignore, the roots of their plight. As Dr. Abdul-Kabiru put it: “Peace cannot be imposed by decree. It must be built, collaboratively and patiently, from the ground up.”

See below for full statement;

“My attention has been drawn to the recent decision to impose a curfew on Walewale and its surrounding areas following two incidents allegedly linked to the Bawku crisis within the Walewale constituency. While I have consistently condemned attacks on travelers in and around Walewale, I must emphatically state that this decision is both ill-advised and politically motivated, offering no real solution to the underlying issue.

“Firstly, the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, consulted Members of Parliament from the Bawku area without extending the same engagement to those of us equally affected. This exclusion demonstrates a clear lack of commitment to fostering peace and instead appears to be an unjustifiable use of state power to punish innocent civilians.

“Secondly, if the government truly believes that a curfew is the best security measure at this time, then it should have been imposed across all areas where attacks on travelers have occurred, including Binduri, Zebilla, and Garu. It is particularly concerning that these attacks—some of which have happened under military escort—have not been met with similar security measures. Since December 2021, at least 25 such attacks have been recorded, including three in the last month alone. The selective enforcement of this curfew raises serious concerns about whether the lives of travelers to and from Bawku are being treated with equal importance.

“Thirdly, a more reasonable and effective approach would have been to enhance highway patrols and provide security escorts for travelers. Deploying even half of the police and military personnel assigned to enforce the curfew could have ensured the safety of both travelers and businesses, rather than imposing restrictions that disrupt daily life.

“Fourthly, the government’s intentions were laid bare when, on January 15, 2025, military personnel, without provocation, brutally assaulted innocent civilians. Although the military later apologized, their continued unlawful and excessive use of force is both distasteful and unacceptable. In the past two days alone, security forces have indiscriminately tortured residents in Kukua, Loagri, Walewale, Gbimsi, and Wulugu, resulting in one fatality and several others sustaining serious injuries. I will be working closely with the families of the deceased and other victims to pursue all available legal avenues to seek justice.

“Lastly, the decision to impose this curfew, coupled with the Interior Minister’s communication on the matter, unfairly suggests that the people of Walewale are responsible for these attacks. This is a dangerous and misleading narrative. While it is true that certain individuals are exploiting the poor security situation to carry out attacks, the entire community should not be made to suffer for the failure of security forces to apprehend those responsible.

“That said, I urge the people of Walewale and the general public to support security agencies in maintaining peace and stability in the area. Violence has no place in our society, and collaboration with law enforcement is crucial in addressing these security concerns.

“I also appeal to the Ministry of Interior to reconsider this decision and adopt a more comprehensive and inclusive approach to restoring peace. Any forceful enforcement of this curfew will only breed resentment and further escalate tensions in Bawku.

“Thank you.

Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, PhD

(MP, Walewale)