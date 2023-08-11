Walewale-Nalerigu Road cut off by downpour

Heavy downpour in the North East Region led to the collapse of a bridge on the main Walewale-Nalerigu stretch.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that the collapse had caused a break between the Tinguri and Gbani communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality leaving motorists stranded.

Mr. Osman Wumbei, a resident of Walewale, who spoke to the GNA, said the area experienced torrential rains from about 6am to midday on Wednesday, adding that, it washed away parts of the road between Tinguri and Gbani where the river is located.

He said, “As of yesterday, there was no alternative to moving from Walewale to Nalerigu and vice versa. Residents of the Gambaga Nalerigu area are still searching for an alternative route to Tamale.”

Flood from the rains has left affected communities inaccessible, cutting off commercial activities from the administrative capital, Nalerigu, and other economic centres such as Walewale.