Walewale Residents Protest New Curfew Amid Rising Tensions

Residents of West Mamprusi, including chiefs, assembly members, and local youths, have risen in protest against a newly imposed curfew in Walewale and its surrounding areas.

Announced on Saturday, February 15, 2025, by the interior minister following advice from North East Regional Minister Ibrahim Tia, the curfew restricts movement from 6 PM to 6 AM daily. Many in the community worry that this measure will not only limit their freedom but also disrupt their economic activities at a time when every day counts.

At a press conference held at the Walewale Chief Palace, community leaders expressed their deep concerns and demanded that the government reconsider the decision. Mohammed Ahmed Saani, the assemblyman for the Fongni electoral area, read a statement calling for an immediate reversal of what he described as an “unfortunate curfew imposition.” His message resonated with many who feel that the measure unfairly targets the innocent residents of the region.

The protest comes on the heels of heightened tension following recent instances of military brutality in the area, including the deaths of 36-year-old Imoro Hafiz and 45-year-old Bawa Sumaila. These tragic incidents have fueled the community’s mistrust of current security measures and raised fears that the curfew could worsen an already volatile situation. Assemblywoman Alhassan Jamila from the Kperiga electoral area questioned the rationale behind the decision, suggesting that a curfew will not resolve the underlying conflicts and may only serve to intensify them.

Local voices like that of Hassan Meiga have underscored the dire circumstances faced by residents, emphasizing that many are already struggling. “We are already suffering. We can’t go into our rooms to starve and die,” he declared, urging the interior minister, the defense minister, and even the president to take note. The community is not just calling for the cancellation of the curfew—they are also demanding the withdrawal of military personnel from the West Mamprusi Municipality.

This protest highlights a broader issue in balancing security and community rights. While government officials argue that the curfew is necessary to address security concerns, many in Walewale see it as a step that could further alienate and harm an already vulnerable population. As the debate continues, residents remain steadfast in their call for dialogue and for measures that truly address their safety without sacrificing their livelihoods.