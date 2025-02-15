Walewale Residents Reject Curfew, Demand Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions

The imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Walewale and surrounding areas by Ghana’s Interior Ministry has sparked fierce backlash from local chiefs, youth, and residents, who argue the measure fails to address the root causes of insecurity plaguing the region.

Announced on February 15, 2025, the curfew—enforced from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM—was framed as a response to escalating violence along the Bawku, Bolga, Walewale, and Tamale highways. However, community leaders have dismissed it as a superficial fix, warning it risks deepening distrust between citizens and the state.

“A curfew does nothing to stop the criminals; it only punishes ordinary people,” said a spokesperson for the Walewale Traditional Council. “We need sustainable solutions, not restrictions that disrupt livelihoods and fuel resentment.” Residents echoed this sentiment, stressing that road ambushes, armed robberies, and inter-communal clashes require targeted interventions, such as increased police patrols, improved intelligence-gathering, and community-led peacebuilding initiatives.

Military Presence Fuels Anger



Tensions escalated further as locals reported alleged military brutality following the curfew’s enforcement. Eyewitnesses claimed soldiers forcibly ejected traders from shops, confiscated goods, and engaged in violent altercations, resulting in one confirmed death and multiple hospitalizations. “They stormed our shops, took drinks and money, and assaulted anyone who questioned them,” recounted a shop owner who requested anonymity. “This isn’t security—it’s intimidation.”

Critics condemned the incidents as a violation of civil liberties, with human rights advocates calling for an independent investigation. “The military’s role should be to protect, not terrorize,” said Amina Iddrisu, a regional activist. “These actions erode public trust and worsen the very instability the government claims to address.”

Dialogue Grow Louder



Community leaders are urging the government to replace heavy-handed tactics with inclusive dialogue. “We want to collaborate on solutions that prioritize safety without stripping away dignity,” emphasized a youth representative. Proposals include forming joint security task forces with local input, revitalizing neglected rural development projects, and addressing unemployment—a key driver of youth involvement in crime.

Security analysts, however, note the complexity of the situation. “The highways are critical transit routes for smugglers and armed groups,” said Dr. Kwesi Adu, a conflict resolution expert. “While the curfew may be well-intentioned, lasting peace requires economic opportunities and stronger governance structures.”

The Walewale dispute highlights a growing national debate over balancing security imperatives with civil rights. As Ghana grapples with sporadic unrest in northern regions, the government faces mounting pressure to adopt policies that combine enforcement with empathy. For now, Walewale’s residents remain caught in the crossfire—demanding not just safety, but justice and respect.

As one elder put it: “We deserve to sleep without fear, but not at the cost of our freedom.” The path forward, it seems, hinges on whether the state listens before the rift widens further.