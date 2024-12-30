Walewale Youth Association Appeals for Support to Address Healthcare Challenges at Local Hospital

The Walewale Youth Association (WALYA) has made an urgent appeal for public assistance in securing a standby generator for the Walewale Government Hospital in the West Mamprusi Municipality, North East Region.

This comes as the hospital grapples with persistent challenges that significantly affect the quality of healthcare services in the area.

The appeal was made by WALYA’s acting president, Tahiru Zakaria, during a homecoming event held at the Walewale astroturf on Sunday, December 29, 2024. The event, which carried the theme “Promoting Youth-led Unity and Inclusivity; A Catalyst for Community Growth and Development,” emphasized the crucial need for concerted efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Zakaria outlined the urgent challenges the hospital is facing, which include an unreliable power supply, inadequate water supply, insufficient medical consumables, and a shortage of staff. He stressed that these issues are severely affecting the hospital’s ability to provide quality healthcare to the local population. He further stated that the hospital was in dire need of immediate attention, comparing it to a patient in need of urgent care.

“Our hospital itself needs to be hospitalised,” Zakaria remarked, explaining that the facility lacked a standby generator, struggled with erratic water supply, faced shortages of medical equipment and consumables, and was operating with insufficient ambulance services. He also pointed out the critical shortage of medical personnel, particularly doctors and medical assistants, which has compounded the hospital’s difficulties.

WALYA, through Zakaria, called for the support of philanthropists, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and corporate entities to help meet the hospital’s pressing needs, starting with the provision of a standby generator to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. The association hopes this will be a stepping stone toward addressing the hospital’s broader challenges, including improving its water supply and staffing.

The homecoming event also served as an opportunity for fundraising, with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia contributing GHC50,000 to the cause. The funds raised will be used to address some of the most urgent needs of the Walewale Government Hospital.

As the community rallies together, the appeal for action is clear: without external support, the Walewale hospital will continue to struggle in providing essential healthcare services to the residents of the region. WALYA’s call for help highlights the pressing need for collective responsibility in improving local healthcare infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of the people of Walewale.