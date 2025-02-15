Walewale Youth Rage Against Curfew, Attack Regional Minister’s Vehicle

A wave of anger swept through Walewale on Saturday as frustrated youth targeted the North East Regional Minister’s convoy, vandalizing his official vehicle in protest against a newly imposed curfew.

The incident, which unfolded near the town’s central market, underscores rising tensions between local authorities and residents over security measures perceived as heavy-handed.

Witnesses reported dozens of young men hurling stones and blocking roads, shouting demands for the curfew—introduced earlier this week amid unspecified “security concerns”—to be revoked. The minister, whose identity has not been disclosed in local reports, escaped unharmed, but his damaged SUV became a symbol of the community’s simmering discontent. Police intervened to disperse the crowd, though no arrests have been confirmed.

The curfew, which restricts movement between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., has drawn sharp criticism from Walewale’s residents, many of whom argue it disrupts livelihoods and unfairly penalizes the broader population. “This isn’t solving anything—it’s suffocating us,” said a local trader who asked to remain anonymous. “We need jobs, not more rules.” Others speculate the measure stems from recent clashes between farmers and herders in the region, though officials have yet to clarify its rationale.

Analysts suggest the violence reflects a deeper frustration with governance in northern Ghana, where economic stagnation and perceived neglect often fuel public unrest. “Curfews can backfire if communities aren’t consulted,” remarked Accra-based political researcher Kwame Asare. “This isn’t just about security—it’s about trust.”

Regional leaders have called for calm, pledging to review the curfew after emergency talks with community representatives. For now, Walewale remains on edge, its streets a stark reminder of the fragile balance between order and dissent.