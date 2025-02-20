Walewale’s Curfew Controversy: Chiefs Call for Peace Amid Hardship

In a dramatic appeal for calm, the overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II—known as the Nayiri—has urged the Interior Minister to lift the curfew imposed on Walewale and its surrounding areas.

The plea, delivered by a delegation led by Mba Taraana, comes in the wake of mounting community distress and troubling reports of military excesses.

The imposition of the curfew, intended as a measure to restore order, has instead deepened local suffering. Residents, already reeling from recent episodes of military brutality, now face a host of challenges ranging from disrupted daily life to the risk of being left vulnerable in the dead of night. Schoolchildren in nearby communities, for example, have been forced to abandon their studies while armed soldiers patrol the streets, and there are disturbing allegations that security personnel have even resorted to extortion—forcing stranded commuters to pay for their safe return home under threat of violence.

The Nayiri’s call was not merely about immediate relief; it was a pointed reminder that such draconian measures may only serve to fan the flames of unrest rather than quell them. At the Walewale Government Hospital, injured citizens continue to receive treatment for wounds inflicted during what many describe as unchecked military aggression—a grim tableau that underscores the human cost of the current security strategy.

In what many see as a plea for both justice and sanity, the delegation also conveyed condolences to families who have lost loved ones in recent violent incidents. Their message was clear: lifting the curfew is essential not only for the restoration of routine and economic activity but also for the preservation of peace and community trust. The Nayiri’s appeal resonates with those who believe that the current security approach, marked by heavy-handed tactics, risks alienating the very citizens it is meant to protect.

The situation in Walewale is a stark reminder that measures intended to secure public order can, if misapplied, become a source of further strife. As the government contemplates its next move, many are left to wonder whether a more inclusive dialogue between security forces and community leaders might pave the way for a resolution that prioritizes lasting peace over temporary fixes.