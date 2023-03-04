‘Walking the Talk’: Lydia Seyram Alhassan Shakes Ayawaso

Thousands of constituents in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency joined their Member of Parliament (MP), Lydia Seyram Alhassan for their maiden health walk dubbed ‘Walking the Talk’.

The walk was filled with fun and excitement as participants including constituency, regional and national executives of the party, who converged at the Fiesta Royale Hotel walked through the principal streets of the constituency to keep their bodies fit and to sell a message to the constituents to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their MP, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The Member of Parliament for the constituency, Madam Seyram Alhassan, who is also the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, indicated that it is very prudent for them as constituents and supporters of the NPP to exercise and keep their bodies and souls fit to be able to fight the battle ahead.

According to her, the task ahead of them is not an easy one “…so therefore, we need this regularly. We need strength and health to fight the battle ahead of us.”

She stated emphatically that Ayawaso West Wuogon belongs to the NPP and in as much as the constituency belongs to the NPP, they need unity to be able to sustain and retain the seat for a long time to come.

“We need unity. We should all join the train for us all to break the eight.,” she said.

The MP who said the walk will now become a regular affair in the constituency, which will be held first Saturday of every month, indicated that it will become an avenue to stimulate the support base of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for them to ‘break the 8’.

She said: “We need to be healthy and energise ourselves for the task ahead.”

She called for unity in the constituency, asking “the few people who are not in the train must join the train”.

Hon. Seyram Alhassan urged current residents who could not register in 2020 as a result of the quirks of Covid-19 to take advantage of the window of opportunity available in the upcoming limited registration exercise to register and transfer their votes to their respective electoral areas.

She believes that the measures put in place by the government are sure to bring change and the economy will “boom again” in the shortest possible time.

“This economy will boom again. Our party is the most attractive one in this country and we all know that. This is a fact; the NPP is the only party that wins the tertiary elections…My students are back and this is the time.”

“We are all aware of the good works, massive developmental projects I brought into this constituency within my four years as MP. They are all visible for us to see… almost all the electoral areas have received one developmental project or the other,” she said.

She told her supporters to work hard and ensure victory for the party saying that, “You have a message, you have a product to sell. We believe in you and we hope you will not let us down.”

On his part, Constituency Chairman Alhaji Osman Iddrisu vowed to work hard to increase the party’s votes in next year’s elections.

According to him, he is working tirelessly to ensure that the party wins with 11,000 votes margin in the coming elections.