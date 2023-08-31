WAMCO wins Agro-Processing company of the year  

The West African Mills Company (WAMCo), a cocoa processing company in Takoradi, has been adjudged the Agro processing company of the year at the 2023 Ghana Business Standard Awards.

The 2023 edition of the Ghana Business Standard Awards ceremony was on the theme: ‘Celebrating Organizations Committed to remarkable Business Standards and Sustainable Growth in Ghana’.

The Awards have been instituted to recognise excellence in business, promote responsible organizational values and practices and individuals who adhered to local business requirements, while consistently improving their organization’s performance.

The annual event also celebrates organizations committed to remarkable business standards in their sectors and industry as well as leaders breaking barriers for excellence across the country.

The Managing Director of WAMCo, Mr Frank Bednar in an interview with the Ghana News Agency was grateful to the organizers for the recognition.

He spoke about the potentials of the company to even soar higher with the requisite retooling, human capacity advancement and encouraged the staff and stakeholders to be more committed to the vision for growing of the factory