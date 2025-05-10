Wanda Evans-Brewer Visits Tamale to Address Water Crisis

Dr. Wanda Evans-Brewer, a grassroots activist, Pan-Africanist, and philanthropist, has embarked on a three-day working visit to Tamale in Ghana’s Northern Region to assess firsthand the severe water challenges affecting the area and its surrounding communities.

As part of her “Dr Wanda Boots on Ground” tour, Dr. Wanda visited several communities, including Jakarayili, Bukpomo, Zanzugu, Kanvili, and Saakpuli—all within the Tamale Metropolis. The purpose of the tour is to explore sustainable solutions to the long-standing water crisis in these communities.

According to Dr. Wanda population growth and a lack of investment in water infrastructure by the Ghana Water Company and successive governments have significantly worsened the situation. Many residents are now forced to rely on water tankers and tricycles to fetch water from unsafe sources such as contaminated dams and reservoirs.

Earlier this year, Dr. Wanda donated over 890 barrels of water to some of the affected communities as part of an emergency relief effort.

She reaffirmed her commitment to finding long-term solutions to the crisis and announced plans to raise funds—alongside her network of friends—to construct boreholes and expand existing dams to provide a more reliable water supply, especially during the dry season when water sources often run dry.

Speaking exclusively to GoldNews, Dr. Wanda explained that her visit also served as a follow-up to the 14 water tank deliveries she facilitated during the last dry season.

“This time, I wanted to come in person, see the situation for myself, and meet the people directly,” she said. “Previously, the water donations were coordinated through my friend Adams Yussif, who lives in Tamale, so the community members didn’t know who was behind the gesture.”

She expressed deep concern that several communities still lack access to potable drinking water, with no pipelines connected.

“They rely on rivers, dams, and water tankers, which are both unreliable and unsafe,” she said. “It is a travesty that villages full of artisans and craftsmen—law-abiding, peaceful people—should be overlooked and misled about something as basic as clean water.”

Dr. Wanda announced plans to launch her first crowdfunding campaign focused on the three most severely affected communities. She also appealed to her network of friends and supporters to help raise funds to bring lasting change to those living without safe water.

She emphasized the urgent need to save women and children from walking long distances in search of drinkable water and to protect them from typhoid and other waterborne diseases.

To support this effort, Dr. Evans-Brewer has released a fundraiser to construct boreholes in the affected communities. Kindly click on the link below to support the initiative http://spot.fund/fwglvl5sc