Wande Coal joins Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday on Apple Music

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Wande Coal the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, May 12th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afropop star Wande Coal joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Let Them Know.” He also discusses his upcoming album, ‘Legend Or No Legend,’ and his perspective on inspiring new generations of artists.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from BNXN fka Buju, Blaqbonez feat. Ludacris, Nviiri The Storyteller, Bien & Bensoul, Tyla feat. Ayra Starr, and Yung Willis & Mr Eazi.

Africa Rising

South African neo-soul singer, poet and rapper Monelle is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Silent Winds (feat. IORDN & VenusRaps)” and “Unsteady.” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Nigerian stars DJ Latitude and Ayanfe and their collab, “Laba Laba (feat. Wickedd!)” from Apple Music’s Chop Life playlist, showcasing the best feel-good sounds from across the continent. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Wande Coal tells Apple Music about the Title of His Album, ‘Legend Or No Legend’

You know I’m not always on social media like that but there was a certain day I just noticed my phone was buzzing. I just didn’t understand so I went through my phone and it was on Twitter.

Somebody had said ‘”Is it right to call Wande Coal a legend?” And it turned into a problem.

I just didn’t have it, I just put “Legend or no legend, I just love making music” – that’s period – and that’s where I got the inspiration from. It’s good fun to ask, so that through my music I can show them what I do.

Wande Coal talks to Apple Music About Inspiring Other Artists

I would say this that’s happening is intentional. Back in the day there was no social media at the time and everyone was fighting for themselves, but with me I knew music never ends. I already had this knowledge of working with a lot of people, inspiring other people and trying to learn from other people, so for me I already knew that everybody was gonna have their own shine. I knew it! So me impacting into their sound is such a great thing, that I’m still here, experiencing everything. It’s a good look, I love it. Everybody’s on fire!

Wande Coal tells Apple Music about the Energy of His New Album

Special, different, outside the box, away from this universe it’ll make sense, pretty much.

With the album, the energy is [that] I’m inspiring others. I’m inspiring a lot of people to wake up, fight for themselves and be better people for themselves.