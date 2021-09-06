WANEO Condemns Unconstitutional Takeover Of Republic of Guinea

West Africa Network of Election Observers (WANEO) condemned the unconstitutional takeover of the democratically elected government of the Republic of Guinea by the new Military Junta of National Committee for Rally and Development (NCRD) of Guinea.

According to WANEO per its research and monitoring in Guinea totally disagree with the stated reasons and the underlying causes of the new military takeover of Guinea.

This remark was contained in a press release issued (WANEO) and signed by Rev. Kingsley Amoah the Executive Director.

West Africa Network of Election Observers (WANEO) however stressed the need for AU and ECOWAS to apply all the available appropriate diplomatic sanctions in securing the release of the detained former president of Guinea Alpha Conde and also demanding the return of the country to civilian rule.

This they said should be done in compliance with Guinea’s fiduciary obligations to international, continental, and regional treaty obligations with the United Nations, the African Union, and ECOWAS.

