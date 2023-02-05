WANEP appointed to serve on 20-member Strategy Group

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) has been appointed by African Union to serve on the 20-member Strategy Group of its Network of Think Tanks for Peace (NeTT4Peace).

A statement issued by WANEP, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Wednesday, February 8, the African Union (AU) would officially launch its NeTT4Peace, an initiative of the AU Commission.

The Network aims to strengthen synergies and foster long-term structured partnerships between the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) and African institutions, practitioners and experts working in areas of peace, security and governance.

Appointed last year as a member of the Network, the WANEP intends to lend its expertise and experience in peacebuilding practice in Africa to the newly formed Network.

At the inaugural meeting of the SG, to be held from February 6-7, key strategic decisions would be taken regarding the Network’s structure, operational guidelines, leadership and work programme.

The appointment of WANEP as a member of NeTT4Peace and the Strategy Group is hinged on WANEP’s MoU with the AU, through which it maintains a liaison office at the Commission and in line with WANEP’s experience in peacebuilding practice in Africa.

It also emphasises the need for the AU to leverage WANEP’s wealth of knowledge and potential value to addressing the multifaceted peace, security, governance and development challenges facing the African Continent.