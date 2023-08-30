Wang Yi congratulates Nigerian counterpart on assuming office

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a congratulatory message on Tuesday to Yusuf Tuggar on his assuming office as Nigerian minister of foreign affairs.

Noting that both China and Nigeria are major developing countries, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, the two sides have always adhered to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and constantly enhanced political mutual trust.

Fruitful cooperation has been promoted in infrastructure, agriculture, communications, finance and other fields, Wang said, adding that the two countries have played an active and leading role in China-Africa cooperation.

China and Nigeria have become close strategic partners in exploring their respective paths to modernization, he added.

Wang said that he is ready to establish a good working relationship with Tuggar and to jointly promote the planning and leading role of the mechanism of the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee, so as to advance the development of China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a deeper, broader and higher level.