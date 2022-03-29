Want Your Pup to Look Great for Every Season? Sassy Woof is the Answer

If you’re a person who loves to dote on your dogs, you’re always looking for new products to make them look and feel great. Dog fashion has become more and more common these days, especially given the rise of social media, and many pet parents look to refresh their pet’s wardrobe for every season. If that sounds like you, you should buy your premium fashion products from Sassy Woof.

Sassy Woof is one of the premier companies in the world for dog bows, collars, harnesses, and leashes. Their products can be found in over 600 boutiques worldwide and in over 1,300 PetSmart stores. Founder Christine Chang is passionate about making dogs look amazing, especially for pet parents who want to get compliments when they walk their dogs around town. “Many people want their pets to match their overall style, especially when they have their own dedicated Instagram profiles like our dog,” said Christine Chang, CEO of Sassy Woof. “We’re here to fill that gap in the market.” Sassy Woof releases new items regularly, helping customers make their dogs look great all year round. They have collections for each season, as well as niche collections for holidays and milestones. If you want your pup to be fashionable, you can’t go wrong with Sassy Woof’s signature products.

Christine Chang started Sassy Woof from her basement three years ago. She was inspired by her petfluencer pup Maya, who is a beautiful long-haired mini dachshund. “She was so pretty, but none of the products on the market were satisfying our needs and helping her look her best,” said Christine Chang. “There was a lack of affordable, modern, and comfortable accessories for pups on the market. I knew I could make items that would work for me and that other fellow dog lovers would adore.” Now, Sassy Woof has hundreds of products to make your dog even more fashionable than you are.

Dog fashion is a growing industry that has no signs of slowing down. If you want to keep your precious pup’s wardrobe fresh throughout the year, Signature Woof products are the way to go.