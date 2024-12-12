WAPCo Provides Update on Cleaning and Inspection of West African Gas Pipeline Section

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has provided an update on the ongoing cleaning and inspection of the 56km x 30” onshore pipeline section between Itoki and Badagry, which is part of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) in Nigeria.

WAPCo reported that during the cleaning exercise, a larger-than-expected volume of liquids and debris was encountered at the Lagos Beach Compressor Station. This has caused some operational challenges at their Tema Regulatory & Metering Station, leading to a temporary shutdown for safety reasons and further investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 11, WAPCo expressed its appreciation for the patience of its key stakeholders during this process and apologized for any inconvenience caused by the operational disruptions. The company assured that it is working to resolve the situation promptly and continue its commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of the pipeline system.