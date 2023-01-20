WAPCo resumes Gas transportation from its Takoradi facility to Tema

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has resumed gas transportation to its customers in Tema after it safely and successfully completed the valve replacement works at its Takoradi Regulating and Metering (R&M) Station.

WAPCo on January 12, 2023, shut down the Takoradi facility to allow for the replacement of some critical valves at the facility aimed at securing the safety and integrity of the Takoradi Station.

In a statement issued by Dr Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, indicated that the replacement exercise was projected to last for 10 days.

He said the WAPCo project team worked collaboratively with their contractors and stakeholders to ensure that the shutdown activities were safely and seamlessly executed and completed days ahead of schedule.

According to him the early completion of the works was an outcome of the review and optimization of the execution strategy by WAPCo’s team and the Contractor.

“WAPCo is grateful to the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA), Ministry of Energy (MoE), the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other key stakeholders for their support to minimize the impact of the shutdown on communities as well as the safe and successful execution of this project.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) owns and operates the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), a regional infrastructure linking natural gas resources to customers with a growing demand for cleaner and more efficient energy in the West Africa sub-region, especially in Ghana. The WAGP is a bi-directional pipeline system with gas supply from both east (Nigeria) and west (Ghana) of the pipeline system.