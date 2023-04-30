War on LGBTQ rages as more members of the clergy join fight

Despite the deafening silence on the issue of the practice of homosexuality which is hanging on the neck of the country, more members of the clergy are joining the fray of the fight against the practice, spitting blood to show their displeasure about how the government is not forthcoming to state its final position on the issue.

Recent to add their voice to the call are the minister in charge of the Samaria Miracle Church, Apostle Johnson Dzeameshie and the presiding bishop of the Jesus End Time Gospel Church, Bishop Isaac Baah Nyarkoh both in Agona Swedru.

Speaking in separate interviews with the media, both men of God warn that despite the fact that the practice has not been legalized in the country, some people, ranging from the youth to people on high place are engaging in the practice under cover, a situation they describe as dangerous for the country’s future if laws are not passed to make the practice an offence, punishable by law.

They also urged authorities to focus more attention to senior high schools that are not mixed, especially the boys and girls schools, where they said out of desire, some of the students may be coerced into the practice. According to them, despite the immortality aspect of the practice, it also has serious health implications on the people who engage in it, and however called on the medical experts to begin to embark on massive nationwide education campaign to educate the masses on the health implications associated with the practice.

They have therefore admonished all religious bodies to rise up and demonstrate to the Parliament House to express their displeasure about the practice, and also call for the passage of a law to make the practice illegal in the country.

By Robert Ayanful