WASCAL calls for the use of Green Hydrogen Technology

Dr Moumini Savadogo, Executive Director of the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), says green hydrogen technology is the way to go when it comes to solving the issues of climate change.

Green hydrogen is clean fuel that permits the storage and use of energy from renewable sources.

He said there was the need for a paradigm shift to the use of green hydrogen technology which can play a useful role in mitigating climate change.

Green hydrogen is already considered a substitute for fossil fuels in industries that are difficult to decarbonize.

Dr Savadogo said this at the green hydrogen fact finding and engagement forum which is part of activities to celebrate 10 years of WASCAL’s existence.

WASCAL provides information and knowledge to its West African member countries to enable them cope with the adverse impact of climate change.

The forum brought together scientists interested in green hydrogen technology as well as their partners from some universities in Germany.

Dr Savadogo said West Africa was one of the hotspots of climate change and there was the need to act fast in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Professor Wolfgang Marquardt, Chairman of Forschungzentrum Julich, a university in Germany, said his institution was happy to collaborate and join forces to help mitigate the effects of climate change in the world.

Professor Peter Letmathe of the Aachen University also in Germany, answering questions on affordability, said the world cannot afford to continue with the business-as-usual attitude with regards to climate change, saying, there was the need to shift to alternative safer options,

He said his university have entered partnership with WASCAL and other organizations to help find better energy systems.

Professor Paul Bosu, Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), who graced the occasion, said energy issues were critical issues and there was the need to push green hydrogen technology.

He pledged CSIR’s support to the cause.