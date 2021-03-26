The West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), has launched a new scholarship scheme for all ECOWAS students to pursue International Master’s Degree in Energy and Green Hydrogen Technology.

The 24-month programme, will be run in partnership with Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH and RWTH Aachen University, Germany, with funding from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany (BMBF).

The scholarship package includes full funding, roundtrip tickets and accommodation, allowances, and travel to selected West African countries as well as to Germany.

This was contained in a statement signed by Professor Daouda Kone, Director of Capacity Building Department, WASCAL and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The programme consists of four specialisations and will be run in lead Universities in Togo, where University of Lome will run Bioenergy/biofuels and Green Hydrogen Technology; University of Felix Hophoet Boigny, Ivory Coast will host Green Hydrogen Production and Technology/Georesources (Wind/Water) and Hydrogen Technology.

The University of Abdou Moumouni will host Photovoltaic and System Analysis for Green Hydrogen Technologies, and University of Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegal, will host Economics/policies/Infrastructures and Green Hydrogen Technology.

The novel programme is designed for students with background in Physics, Biochemistry, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Statistics or related areas.

The programme seeks to prepare and train a new generation of interdisciplinary professionals capable of proposing adapted solutions to the ongoing energy crisis in West Africa.

It will also provide training on state-of-the-art tools used in renewable energy, green hydrogen technology and policy with the view of training adequate human resources to boost the energy technology sector and guide policy formulation across West Africa with special focus on green hydrogen technology.

Professor Daouda Kone, said the scheme would contribute to preparing West African future leaders to win the green energy campaign and climate change battle.

“It is expected that employment opportunities after this training is possible in national and international government agencies, research institutions, extractive industries and energy producers and distribution companies, power-intensive industries, transportation companies, mining industries, and equipment engineering.

“Graduates with high research capacities will also be able to integrate a relevant PhD programme,” he said.

Mrs Kerstin Annassi from the Project Management Agency, BMBF said “We are very fortunate to have such strong and experienced partners in West Africa and Germany.

“WASCAL’s expertise and the combined knowledge of Forschungszentrum Jülich and RWTH Aachen University will guarantee a successful programme.”

She stated that after graduation, they would support all students on by providing further academic possibilities or enable easy access to job opportunities.

Deadline for application is April 30, 2021, and forms can be accessed on the WASCAL official website.

WASCAL is a West African international Climate Change Institution.