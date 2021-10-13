Wash Experts Worried About Dwindling Interest In Effective Handwashing

Stakeholders in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector are worried about the dwindling interest in effective handwashing as the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic seem to be going down.

According to the WASH experts, effective handwashing with water and soap is not only a preventive measure against Covid 19 but also prevents many more diseases. Ahead of the Global Handwashing Day, they are calling on the general public to maintain the habit of effective handwashing.

Effective handwashing with water and soap proved to be one of the surest way to preventing the spread of the coronavirus during the outbreak, handwashing facilities were doted around all public spaces and everyone was involved in periodic handwashing with water and soap. However, with the Covid cases declining, effective handwashing equally seem to be declining among the population. WASH experts say the development is not the best as effective handwashing prevent many more diseases.

As the world mark global Handwashing Day on the 15th of October, WASH sector players in Ghana are calling on the general public to habitualise effective handwashing. Director of Extension Services of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency CWAS, Theodora Adomako-Adjei made the call ahead of the Global Handwashing Day celebration.

The Global Handwashing Day celebration this year would be marked with an exhibition of various types of handwashing facilities to be placed around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange to create the needed reminder on the need for effective handwashing. According to her market women and traders would be engaged to take handwashing effective.

Global Handwashing Day is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to advocacting for handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

Global Handwashing Day was founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership, and is an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times. This year’s celebration is under the theme ‘ours future is at hand.’