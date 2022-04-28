WASH facilities commissioned at Manyoro

Swiss Ambassador Philipp Stalder, to Ghana has commissioned water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities for the Manyoro health centre in the Kassenna Nankana Municipality.

They washrooms attached to delivery and antenatal rooms, toilet facilities for clients, and staff of the center with attached solar panels and a mechanized borehole, constructed by the Swiss Red Cross in Partnership with the Ghana Health Service and Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA).

Other facilities are a community emergency tricycle for healthy delivery services in the area.

During a durbar to commission the facilities, the Ambassador recounted the bilateral relations between the Swiss Government of whom he represented and Ghana and noted the important role education, health and humanitarian works played to rebuild communities and reduce impact of disasters globally.

The Ambassador who was also accompanied by the Swiss Red Cross Coordinator and led by the Secretary General of the Ghana Red Cross Society of Ghana, Mr Samuel Kofi Addo paid an earlier courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Manyoro, Dr. Pwakweah Atudine Atudipare Manchi III at his palace.

The Paramount chief expressed gratitude to the Ambassador, the Swiss Government and the Swiss Red Cross for the role they played in Manyoro in building housing projects during the flood disasters in the area.

According to the Chief “You cannot have any aspirations whenever a disaster strikes, when there is no life and water “and added that he would embrace any development and humanity in the area no matter the circumstance.

Mr Stalder took the opportunity to visit beneficiary reconstructed houses that were affected by the 2019 floods in the area and interacted with them.

Lucy Atinganpoka, 31 year old mother of five children whose house was rebuilt thanked the Swiss Red Cross for helping her to rebuild her rooms that were destroyed by the floods.

In the entourage also were the Upper East Regional Chairman of Red Cross, Mr Issah Ibrahim and assistant Regional Manager of GRSC Mr Paul Woomah and his predecessor Mr Joseph Abarekeh, representatives of NADMO and S.H.E.P and among others.

The Upper East Regional Minister who was represented by the Kassena Nankana Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Joeseph Adongo also expressed gratitude for the benevolent support for the health center and community.

Three other health centres namely Binduri district health centre, the Talensi District and Bongo have also received WASH facilities from the Swiss Red Cross.