WASH Sector Concludes Two-Day Agenda for Change Workshop

Water Aid Ghana, in collaboration with WASH Ghana and key stakeholders in Ghana’s water and sanitation sectors, recently organized a two-day workshop in Accra to review the sector’s progress and performance since the establishment of the dedicated Ministry in 2017.

The workshop aimed to assess achievements and challenges in line with the SDG 6 and the Agenda for Change.

The event brought together heads of agencies and departments under the Ministry, along with various stakeholders. Dr. Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director-General of NDPC, commended the efforts of agencies, projects, and stakeholders for their contributions to improving water and sanitation delivery in Ghana.

The workshop focused on addressing pressing issues faced by the Ministry, with an emphasis on implementing recommendations arising from the discussions. Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, Country Director of Water Aid Ghana, highlighted the organization’s focus on sustainability through financing models and private sector engagement, aiming to build capacity and drive behavior change communication.

During the workshop, stakeholders developed business cases and discussed issues such as the national WASH system building blocks and the rural water and sector regulatory environment. Basilia Nanblgne, Executive Secretary of CONNIWAS, shared insights on strengthening capacity and generating solutions for operation and maintenance issues. She emphasized the importance of introducing innovations and improving service delivery, which can lead to systemic changes recognized by local policymakers.

The workshop concluded with stakeholders accepting a three-point agenda. Firstly, to establish a regulatory framework for the rural water sub-sector. Secondly, to facilitate and strengthen coordination among service providers in the water sub-sector. Lastly, to recommend the Ministry to take a leadership role in the sector and collaborate with other stakeholders for continuous learning and improvement.