Washington, D.C. Plane Crash Tragedy: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Prophecy Comes to Pass

A Shocking Prophecy Fulfilled

On January 5, 2025, during a church service, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), known as the Global Seer, made a chilling prophecy about imminent air disasters.

His words now appear to have foreshadowed a devastating tragedy that struck Washington, D.C., weeks later.

“This year, 2025, plane crashes are imminent, including Ghana. So, all faulty aircraft must be serviced,” he warned.

He did not stop there. Addressing other eminent men of God on a platform they discuss issues, he cautioned:

“In the realm of the spirit, I am seeing so many crashes and blasts. We will have plane crashes, train crashes, car crashes, car blasts. There will be so much destruction, an unprecedented one.”

Little did many realize that his words would align with a catastrophic mid-air collision that would leave the world in mourning.

Deadly Collision Over Washington, D.C.

On January 30, 2025, tragedy struck near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter during landing.

The American Airlines aircraft, which was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, D.C., was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members.

The Black Hawk helicopter, on a training mission, had three soldiers on board, departing from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Authorities reported that both aircraft plunged into the icy Potomac River, causing an immediate emergency response. Rescue boats were launched, and light towers illuminated the wreckage, but officials held little hope for survivors.

Washington, D.C.’s Fire Chief John Donnelly expressed the grim reality of the situation, saying, “At this moment, we do not expect any survivors.”

Prophetic Warning and the Call for Vigilance

The tragedy has sparked widespread conversation, especially among followers of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

Many believe that his January 5 prophecy was a divine warning meant to urge caution and prevent such disasters. His call for airlines to inspect faulty aircraft now resonates even louder in the wake of this tragedy.

While investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collision, this event raises critical questions about aviation safety, aircraft maintenance, and the importance of heeding warnings—both technical and prophetic.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMk4cjC9L/