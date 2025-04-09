Washington renews recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara

The Trump administration has renewed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and reaffirmed that the autonomy plan represents the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute, describing this plan as serious, credible, and realistic.

This stand was reaffirmed in a State Department statement released following talks in Washington this Tuesday between foreign minister Nasser Bourita and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The Secretary reiterated that the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic Autonomy Proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute,” the statement said.

“The United States continues to believe that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution,” it added.

“The Secretary reaffirmed President Trump’s urging for the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal as the only framework, to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution. The Secretary noted that the United States would facilitate progress toward this aim,” the statement said.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister affirmed the strong U.S.-Morocco partnership in advancing peace and security, under the leadership of President Trump and King Mohammed VI,” the statement added.

Before his meeting with Rubio, Nasser Bourita held talks with Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The talks focused on the strategic and multidimensional partnership between the two countries as well as regional issues of common interests, the Moroccan foreign ministry said.

The visit is the first by Bourita to the US since Trump’s comeback.