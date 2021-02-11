Ghana’s World Boxing Organisation (WBO) number 8 ranked Wasiru ‘Gyata Bi’ Mohammed (12-0, 11 KOs) says he is ready for any fighter in the highly competitive junior featherweight division ahead of his proposed US debut against Florentino Perez Hernandez of Mexico (14-5-2, 9 KOs) on Showtime come April 10.

“I am not afraid of anyone at super bantamweight. I feel great fighting in that division and I am looking forward to challenging anyone who would stand my way. That is the only way to become a world champion. You have to be ready to face any opponent in the ring if you really want to achieve that.”

He said he is ready to fight any of the world champions in WBC, WBA, IBF and the WBO,

Mr. John Marfo, his manager has offered him the opportunity to work with Cameron Dunkin and D&D Boxing in the USA.

Mohammed gained valuable experience on the national amateur team before turning professional in April 2017. He has since won the Ghanaian national title as well as a regional title. The 24-year-old has sparred with former WBO 122-pound titleholder Isaac Dogboe, world title challenger Duke Micah and world title hopeful, Jessie Manyo Plange.