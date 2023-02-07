Wasiuskyboy aims to get the world’s attention with latest single ‘On Top’

After winning the Ghana Entertainment Awards as the new artiste last year, northern region’s very own, Wasiuskyboy is undoubtedly on top of his game this year as he drops visuals for his latest single, On top.

Being in the scene for the past two years, Wasiuskyboy has pushed himself and music to a deserved pedestal warming many hearts with his soothing voice and top notch compositions. Outstandingly, he has over 11 popular singles in his two-year journey as a musician.

On top, an inspirational piece, created to inspire the youth to never give up on their dreams will certainly sit at the top as the best composition this year has produced. With a danceable groove and catchy yet simple lyrics, the song will surely catapult his talent to other international platforms.

Born Sumaila Wasiu, Wasiuskyboy, as he is professionally known in the Showbiz world, aims to draw world’s attention to his craft hence his relentlessness.

Picking inspiration from top notch musicians across the world has influenced his taste for music videos as one can clearly tell the professional hands that handled visuals of his latest single, on top. The video which is now available on YouTube was directed by PIZII, one of the leading directors in the Ghanaian audiovisual industry. The audio, however, was produced by YTM.

Wasiuskyboy is currently a first year student at the Abuakwa College in the Eastern Region of Ghana and aims to put Ghana on the international map with his music. Stream and download his latest single, on top and pick some inspiration.