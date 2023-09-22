Wasiuskyboy Features Awal Dexta On New Motivational Song Oluwa

Fast rising Afro-fusion act, wasiuskyboy, has released yet another motivational piece he tittles, OLUWA.

The song features Ghana’s fastest young rapper, AWAL DEXTA. The two on this inspirational banger gave a lyrical documentary on their day-day street hustle and the need for ‘OLUWA’ to intervene with his blessings. The concept of OLUWA circles around hope for the endearing youth hoping for an evergreen future.

To get their message across faster and professionally, OLUWA comes with an exceptionally creative visuals under the endowed supervision of creative mogul, PIZII.

Though danceable, the YTM produced song will be noted for its unmatched composition and the professional voice dexterity of the duo. It comes across as an armor, cushioning the youth to never give up on their dreams.

The singer, WASIUSKYBOY has undoubtedly thrived with his music craft, to become one of the finest chirps amassing massive fan base for himself.

Oluwa which was mixed by the ever famous Danny Beatz is currently available on all download portals.