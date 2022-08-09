WASP Digital Partners Alibaba Cloud To Promote Technological Innovation In Ghana

WASP Digital has announced that it has partnered with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group to bring advanced cloud computing services to the local businesses and nurture the digital talents in Ghana.

In response to the growing increase in demand for cloud computing services in Ghana, the partnership, which was launched at an event in Accra on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, aims to support the local businesses on their digital transformation and propel the nation’s digital economy in the region.

Alibaba Cloud as a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, data intelligence and analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services.

“Together with our partners, IIPGH Academy has trained over 10,000 people in Digital Skills. As a long-term partner of WASP Digital, we are able to leverage the partnership between Alibaba Cloud and WASP Digital to train young Ghanaian professionals on cloud computing through Alibaba Cloud Academy,” said David Gowu, Executive Director of The Institute of ICT Professional Ghana (IIPGH).

The institute consisting of professionals across all the domains of ICT leverage on the rich experience of its members in both domestic and International ICT markets to build the ICT capacity of other professional and corporate organizations.

Grant Webber, CEO of WASP Digital indicated: “The real transformation and success in the Ghanaian digital space is dependent on nurturing local talent.”

Over the past nine years WASP Digital has successfully transformed a number of workplace environments in both the public and private sectors. WASP is a Managed IT Services Provider in Ghana, specializing in digital solutions.

Source:Bernard Yaw Ashiadey