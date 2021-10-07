Wassa Amenfi West Assembly Members confirm MCE

Assembly Members in Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region, have confirmed Mr Lord Nana Tandoh as their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

All the 28 Assembly Members present voted yes, representing 100 percent.

Mr Tandoh expressed appreciation to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Assembly members and pledged to work with all stakeholders towards the development of Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, praised the Assembly Members for endorsing the President’s nominee and said this showed that they were ready for development.

He promised to assist the newly elected MCE for Wassa Amenfi West and all District and Municipal Assemblies to champion the growth of Western Region.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah encouraged the Assembly Members to work as a team to improve upon the state of every community in the area.

Mr Eric Afful, Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi West Constituency, for his part said, he would work fervently with the MCE to bring more projects to the residents.