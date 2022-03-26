Wassa-East Assembly Helps Solve Infrastructure Deficit In Oseneso D/A Primary

The Wassa-East District Assembly Friday began the supply of furniture to the Oseneso D/A Primary School near Ateiku in the Wassa East District of the Western Region to offset the furniture deficit of the school.

The District Chief Executive for Wassa-East, Mr Emmanuel Boakye, told the Ghana News Agency at Daboase that the move was to offset the furniture deficit in all schools in the district.

It would be recalled that pupils of the Oseneso D/A Primary School went on the rampage at the Chief’s Palace to demand furniture to aid teaching and learning.

The irate pupils ransacked the palace and took away the palace chairs to their school.

Reacting to the action, Mr Boakye expressed dismay at the behaviour of the pupils and cautioned against such action, adding that the Assembly was working hard to offset the 7,000-furniture deficit in all the schools in the district.

He said the Assembly had demanded a report on the pupils’ action from the Education Directorate through the Headteacher of the school, and that, when ready, the Assembly would set up a committee to investigate the matter and assign punitive measures where appropriate.

All efforts by the GNA to contact the District Director of Education to react proved futile.

Meanwhile calm has been restored and academic work is going on smoothly at the school.