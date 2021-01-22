The Wassa-East quarry project with a call on companies, organizations, and individuals to patronize the factory in a bid to make Wassa-East a model quarry District in Ghana.

The factory, which forms part of the one District, one Factory (1D1F) Initiative at Nsadweso, is being operated and managed by Halsan Ghana Ltd. with the District Assembly exercising the marketing and operational rights.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa-East, Mr Wilson Arthur inaugurating it said one percent of proceeds accruing from the factory would go to the Nsadweso community as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The DCE noted that Wassa-East abounds in rich quarry resources which must be tapped to attract investors and boost revenue.

Mr Arthur said there were a host of infrastructural developmental projects on-going in the District, and the quarry factory would go a long way to fast track such developments especially the construction of the on-going major road projects.

He announced the efforts made to improve upon the living conditions of the people, saying, the Assembly had secured a mining license to employ the youth in the mining sector.

He said Narubiz, a rubber processing factory under the 1D1Fi project, was ready to roll out production to employ people in the area to reduce poverty.

The DCE thanked the chiefs for releasing the land for the project and appealed to the Halsan Ghana Company Limited to initiate an annual project for the Nsadweso community as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The Managing Director of Halsan Ghana Limited. Mr David Halm, expressed the readiness of the company to team up with the Assembly to sustain the project and make it more viable.

On contract crashing, he mentioned Black Quarry and Terra Company Limited as two companies contracted to produce a total capacity of 60,000 cubits every month.

Mr Halm also thanked the JUSTMOH Company for its readiness to patronize the factory for the on-going road construction projects in the District.

Mr Halm extended his warmest felicitations to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skyy Media Group, Mrs Adjoa Amefa Arthur for bringing the quarry factory to the public limelight.

A representative from the JUSTMOH Company pledged the readiness of the company to patronize a minimum of 1,000 cubits of quarry monthly to asphalt major roads in the District.

The Chief of Nsadweso, Nana Bogya Kwaw thanked the DCE for citing the factory in the town and appealed to the company to employ indigenes to reduce unemployment.