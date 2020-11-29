Plans are far advanced to start the Wassa-East Excellence Awards Scheme initiated by the District Chief Executive (DCE),Mr Wilson Arthur.

Speaking to the GNA at Daboase ahead of the awards scheme, the DCE said the awards used to be held for only teachers, but has been extended to cover other category of workers in the District.

Mr Arthur who is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, told the GNA that the awards scheme was designed to motivate workers in both the formal and informal sectors to give of their best.

The DCE said attractive prizes such as motor bikes, fridges, Television sets, laptops among others, would be given to workers as part of their contribution to spearhead development of the District.

Mr Arthur admitted the zeal and dedication with which workers in the District approached their services at their respective workplaces.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate told workers in the District that the government recognized the pivotal role they played to push the developmental agenda of the area forward and would continue to reward their efforts.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate reminded all workers to remember to vote for him as the Member of Parliament for the area (MP), adding that the Assembly would continue to celebrate workers when the NPP is retained in the December 07 elections.