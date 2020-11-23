

The Wassa East District Assembly (WEDA) Youth Parliament has been inaugurated at Daboase in the Western Region to enable them to contribute to the development of the District.

The Youth Parliament concept is an initiative by the National Youth Authority (NYA) to provide a single formalized youth structure at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Regional and National levels for the youth to deliberate on matters of importance to youth development.

Speaking on the theme, “The Role of the Youth Towards Peaceful Elections”, Ms Yvonne Newton, a Director at the Western Regional Directorate of the NYA said the youth should use their energies to promote peace before and after the 2020 elections instead of using it to intimidate and cause violence.

According to her, the Youth Parliament was non-partisan with the idea of creating a high sense of nationalism in order to bring out the rich ideas in them for the development of their respective MMDAs.

District Coordinating Director for Wassa East, Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Boffour who represented the Chief Executive, expressed optimism in the youth of the District and called on them to take advantage of the many Government policies and programmes initiated to develop themselves.

He said the Youth Parliament concept was geared towards preparing the youth for future leadership.

In view of this, he advised the members of the Youth Parliament to contribute to the decision making process rather than destroying the gains already made and also sensitize their community members on peaceful elections.

The Speaker of the Wassa East District Youth Parliament, Mr Amos Adjei who also doubles as the Assembly Member for Essaman Electoral Area, said he looked forward to a cordial working relation between the members and the District Assembly for the desired development in the area.

The inaugural ceremony of the Wassa East Youth Parliament was graced by officials from the National Peace Council, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Centre for National Culture (CNC) and Heads of Decentralised Department.