The Wassa East District Assembly has inaugurated a Youth Parliament to enable the youth to voice out their concerns and contribute to the District’s development.

The Youth Parliament concept is an initiative by the National Youth Authority (NYA) to provide a platform for the youth to deliberate on matters of importance towards advancing their cause.

Speaking on the theme: “The Role of the Youth towards Peaceful Elections,” Ms Yvonne Newton, a Director at the Western Regional Directorate of the NYA, said it was imperative for the youth to channel their energies into promoting peace before, during and after the December 7 Elections.

She said the Youth Parliament was created to bring out rich ideas to aid the country’s development.

Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Boffour, the Wassa East District Coordinating Director, expressed confidence in the youth and urged them to take advantage of government’s policies and programmes to achieve their ambitions.

He said the Youth Parliament concept aimed at preparing them for future leadership roles and urged them to contribute to the decision-making process, rather than destroying the gains made.

Mr Amos Adjei, the Speaker, also the Assembly Member for Essaman Electoral Area, said he was looking forward to a cordial working relationship between the youth and the District Assembly for the desired development.