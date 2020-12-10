Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa East Constituency in the Western Region has retained his seat after beating his main contender Mr Wilson Arthur, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirant.

Mr Adjei Mensah secured victory in the just-ended 2020 general elections with a total of 21,714 valid votes while Mr Wilson Arthur of the NPP garnered 18,929 of the valid votes.

The total valid ballots was 40,643 with 623 rejected ballots and total votes cast recording 41,266.

This is Mr Adjei Mensah, a former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways under the late President Atta Mills’ administration fourth term in Parliament after securing the seat for the first time in the 2008 general elections.

Meanwhile, this is Mr Arthur who doubles as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Wassa East District’s third time for contesting the parliamentary seat all to no avail.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA after being declared winner, Mr Adjei Mensah expressed his gratitude to the people of Wassa East for their support and standing with him in winning the 2020 parliamentary elections.

According to him, he was optimistic about regaining the seat, taking into consideration the good works and the hard work done for the Wassa people and in the constituency.

He added that his relationship with the people of the constituency also propelled him in regaining the seat.

A cross-section of the electorates who spoke to the GNA commended Mr Adjei Mensah for his good works and affability who was always seen with the people in the constituency.

He, therefore, assured the constituents to expect greater works and good projects in store for them which would improve upon their living conditions.