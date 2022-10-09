Wassa Essaman Assemblyman supports community-initiated Projects

Mr Amos Adjei, Assemblyman for the Wassa Essaman Electoral Area in the Wassa East District of the Western Region has donated about 200 bags of cement worth GHc 15,000 to three communities within the Electoral Area to support community-initiated projects.

This is to support the renovation of the Kakabo school building project, the construction of a three-unit classroom block at Adukrom and the construction of teachers’ quarters at Abetimasu, all projects being undertaken by the respective communities.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview, the Assembly Member disclosed that the dilapidated educational infrastructure situation in the three schools motivated him to look for external support for the communities.

He said he used his office to apply through the District Assembly and the Educational Directorate to the GHACEM Foundation for support.

He added that the people managed to procure most of the needed materials for the projects except cement, which required huge capital to kick start the projects and through the benevolent support from GHACEM, the project would commerce without hindrance.

While donating the cements, the Assemblyman urged the communities to use the product for the intended purpose.

He added that other communities may also get the opportunity to benefit if the project is successfully completed and evidence of it was presented to the GHACEM Foundation.

Mr Adjei praised the chiefs and people of the three communities for taking the responsibility to initiate projects to support education and the future of their children.

Residents of the three communities were full of praise and expressed gratitude to the Assemblyman and the GHACEM Foundation for the kind gesture to alleviate their plight.