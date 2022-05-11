Wassa Fiase Traditional Council Pleads With Prez To Disregard Funeral Invitation Letter

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to disregard a letter dated March 31, from the Asamankumah Royal family notifying his office of the passing on of Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II in August 2021.

According to the Standing Committee of the Council, the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council was the highest Traditional Authority in the Area of which the late Odeneho Krukoko II was once the head.

They said they were not officially notified of his demise by the Asamankumah Royal family until it was served with an information copy on April 8, 2022.

“This act from the Royal family was total breach of Traditional customs and values of the Traditional Area and utmost disrespect to the Traditional Council of which we unreservedly condemn same” This was contained in a press release and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The release said, “It would be customarily improper and administratively wrong for the Asamankumah Royal family to unilaterally initiate the announcement and other related activities pursuant to his demise.

“Leadership from the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, some chiefs and the Royal family will look forward to meeting with you to officially inform you of the demise of Odeneho and preparation in respect of same at a convenient date and time you may respectfully request of us, the release further said.

t stated that “Members of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council respectfully wish to draw your august attention that the Traditional Council is active with a functioning leadership and therefore, it should be given the due recognition in state/official related programmes, activities and appointment to national committees, boards, commissions within and outside our jurisdiction”.

The reign of the late Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II was from June 1994 to April 2002 and not June 1994 to August 2021 as stated in the letter, said the press release.

Thereafter, Osagyefo Kwamena Enimil VI was enstooled in April 2002 and reigned until August 2015, adding that, he even became the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs from 2012 to 2015.