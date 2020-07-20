A total of 75 students in the Visual Arts classes of the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School (HEPSS) in the Hohoe Municipality have begun this year’s examinations amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The students are seating for a six-hour paper work in Textiles and Graphics in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination WASSCE).

Mr Eric Xa, Head of Visual Arts Department of the School speaking to the Ghana News Agency said all students registered for the examination were seating for it and are in stable and healthy conditions.

He said the students were made to follow all safety protocols such as hand washing and wearing of nose masks before they were allowed into the examination halls.

Mr.Xa said four classrooms were now used instead of two previously to enable the School carryout the social distancing directive among students.

He said the School had not recorded any incident of rise in temperature nor students feeling unwell.

Some students who interacted with the GNA expressed optimism in excelling in their examination although they had stayed at home for months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Bridget Abrorfa a final year Textiles student said she was hopeful to pass her exams although the pandemic had affected academic work.

Advertisements