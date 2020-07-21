The West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Monday began smoothly in the Techiman Municipality amidst the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Techiman Senior High School (SHS) happened to be the only school that actually commenced the examination with the practical aspects of Visual Arts because, that is the only SHS out of seven in the Municipality that offered that subject on the examination time table for the day.

Thirty-nine candidates comprising two girls and 37 boys offered the subject, Mr. Samuel Kwaku Donyina, the Assistant Headmaster, Academic, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA in an interview at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Mr. Donyina said generally the Management of the School had been enforcing strict observation of and compliance with the directives and protocols against the spread of the COVID-19 and assured the candidates of their safety before, during and after the examination.

He disclosed that the institution had presented 693 candidates, saying parents and guardians must not entertain fears about the health and safety of their children and wards, because the school had prepared adequately to protect them from contracting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other SHSs the GNA visited included Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls and Kesse Basahyina SHSs that had prepared 249 and 119 candidates respectively to write the examination.

Mr. Richard Skyere, the Techiman Municipal Examination Officer, also in another interview with the GNA, said the Municipal Education Directorate was closely monitoring for proper supervision of the examination for its successful completion.

Advertisements