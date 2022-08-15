WASSCE candidates advised to eschew examination malpractices

Mr. Francis Dominic Kudolo, the Headmaster of Bishop Herman College (BIHECO), has advised the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Candidates of the school to shun examination malpractices.

He said the school authority would not compromise the rules governing the examination and that those who indulged in the act and caught would be made to face the law as the school did not know “apor” since it had a reputation that needed to be protected.

Mr. Kudolo made the comments at the Special Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) Meeting organised for parents of final year students at the school at Kpando in the Volta Region.

He said the maiden Special PTA meeting was called to enable parents to interact with their children and encourage them to do well in the WASSCE examination.

The headmaster said the school had presented 812 Candidates for the examination and asked the candidates to do independent work and do not copy.

He said the school wanted to produce citizens who would fit into society, that was why they would go by the rules guiding examinations.

Mr. Kudolo said though their mandate was to teach and provide academic and moral support to students, they could only achieve that with the support of parents and thus, called on parents and guardians to help accomplish that through their guidance and prayers.

He said the 2022 batch of the school chalked a lot of successes and named them as; Volta and Oti Regions Champion of 2022 National Science and Mathematics Quiz, Independent Day Quiz Champion for Volta Region and second in the Greater Accra, Volta, Oti and Eastern Regions Independent Day Quiz competition after St. Dominic Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

He bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude of some of the candidates who refused to take the school’s mock examination and implored their parents to talk to them.

Mr. Kudolo also announced the celebration of the school’s 70th year anniversary in November 2022 and the death of Mr. Etu-Mantey, one of the pioneering Housemaster of the school.

Mr. Basil Anuka, the PTA Chairman advised the candidates not to vandalize the school’s property just because they were leaving school and would come no more.

He said the act would have a dire consequence on their life even after school.

Mr. Anuka, who was also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bulsa-North Constituency in the Upper East Region, entreated parents to help produce good citizens for the country as they had a role to play in bringing them onto a good path.

Ms. Emma Bani, a Parent counseled the candidates to learn hard and come out successfully. She asked them to avoid bad company, marry their books because they came individually and individually, they would go home.

Speaker after speaker advised, admonished, and counseled the candidates to be of good behaviour before and after the examination. The school currently has 2,339 students with 166 teaching and non-teaching staff.