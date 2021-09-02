WASSCE candidates asked to obey examination rules

Mr Paul Amoasi Baidoo, Headmaster of St Aquinas Senior High School (SHS) has advised West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates to eschew all forms of examination malpractices and obey the rules of the examination.

He said the only weapon for their success was to learn and pass the examination with distinction to justify investments made in them.

The Headmaster gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the English Oral Paper, which started this morning.

He advised them to concentrate on what they had studied and avoid discussions and other forms of examination malpractices in the hall.

“Please do not disturb your colleagues in the exams room, comport yourselves throughout the exams, and don’t disgrace yourselves and the image of the School in any unacceptable examination activities”, he said.

The Headmaster said the School had prepared the candidates adequately and was optimistic of good results.

He urged them to be punctual and attached great importance to their time during the examination, urging them to observe the COVID-19 health protocols prescribed by the Ghana Health Service.

Mr Isaac Arthur, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration, Labone Senior High School, said the School had not recorded any cases of COVID-19 and commended all stakeholders, especially the old students for supporting the school with PPE for the students.

He said the students were well prepared for the examination.

Some students told the GNA they were confident of excelling.

All schools visited by the GNA were calm before and after the first paper.

This year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination started on Monday, August 16, with 446, 321 candidates across the country sitting for the examinations.

A total of 375,763 candidates sat for the examination last year.

This year’s figures include 224,884 females and 221,437 males, with 763 supervisors and centres.

A statement issued by the West African Examinations Council indicated that 965 schools are participating in the examination out of, which 651 are public schools and 314 private schools.

According to the statement, the Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates with 108,485 students, followed by the Eastern Region with 65,623 candidates.

The Upper West Region has the lowest representation with 9,338 candidates.

The examination, which commenced on August 16 with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates, is expected to end on Friday, October 8, 2021.