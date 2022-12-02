WASSCE: WAEC withholds 149,615 results of 4 core subjects

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has withheld a combined 149,615 results in four core subjects in the 2022 West African Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The breakdown are; Mathematics-62,560, English Language-31,798, Integrated Science- 55,257 and Social Studies-19,891.

Reported cases of collusion in 179 schools

The affected candidates are from 179 schools whose results are being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion.

Results of elective subjects also being withheld

The figure does not include the results of elective subjects offered by the affected schools which WAEC is also withholding.

117 candidates under investigations over suspected impersonation

In addition, the entire results of 117 candidates have also been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination.

English Language-31,915 withheld

For English Language 31,915 results are being withheld.

It is made up of 31,798 being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion and 117 candidates whose results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination.

390,968 results of English Language released

Of the 422,883 candidates, results of 390,968 have been released for English Language.

Out of this, the results of 4,363 have been cancelled made up of 3,845 who sent foreign material into the examination hall and 518 who sent mobile phones into the examination hall.

A breakdown of the 386,605 results of English language is 252,502 (60.39%), grades A1- C6, 48,495(11.59%), grade D7, 35,735(8.54%), grade E8 and 49,873(11.92%), grade F9.

Mathematics-62,677 results withheld

In mathematics, WAEC withheld the results of 62,677 candidates.

It is made up of 62,560 whose results are being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion and 117 candidates whose results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination.

360,206 Mathematics results released

Out of the 422,883 candidates the results of 360,206 candidates in Mathematics were released.

Per the results, 256,264 (61.39%) scored grades A1- C6, 28,116 (6.73%) obtained grade D7; 27,696 (6.63%) obtained grade E8, and 43,767 (10.48%) failed with grade F9.

Integrated Science-59,620 results withheld

In respect of Integrated Science, the examination has withheld results of 59,620 candidates.

It is made up of 55,257 whose results are being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion and 117 candidates whose results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination.

358,900 Integrated Science results released

Out of the 422,883 candidates the result of 358,900 candidates has been released for Integrated Science

For integrated science, 260,335 (62.45%) recorded grades A1- C6, 34,848 (8.36%) had grade D7; 35,645 (8.55%) obtained grade E8 and 28,072 (6.73%) had grade F9 which stands for fail.

Social studies-20,008 results withheld

WAEC has also withheld the results of 20,008 candidates in Social Studies.

It is made up of 19,891 whose results are being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion and 117 candidates whose results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination.

398,512 Social studies results released

Out of the 422,883 candidates 398,512 Social studies have been released.

In respect of Social studies 298,327(71.51%) scored grades A1- C6; 34,275 (8.21%) obtained grade D7; 25,546 (6.12%) scored E8 while 40,364 (9.67%) had grade F9.

Source: NewsCenta.com