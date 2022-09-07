Waste Pickers Seek Government’s Support

As part of efforts, to help address Ghana’s sanitation challenges Green Waste Pickers’ Cooperative Society Limited has been inaugurated in the Greater Accra Region.

The inauguration was followed by an official swearing -in of a seven-member leadership of Green Waste Pickers’ Cooperative.

The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Ms. Edith Dzidzornu, who outdoored and sworn in a seven-member leadership of Green Waste Pickers’ Cooperative made known the bye-laws of the cooperative to the leadership and members of the society and urged them to use the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability to steer the affairs of the cooperative society.

The seven-member leadership of the Green Waste Pickers’ Cooperative Society Limited has Johnson Doe as the Chairman and has a four-year mandate.

He said the contributions of waste pickers to solid waste management and environmental services are essential.

Johnson Doe added that waste pickers also provide the recycling companies with a regular supply of recovered materials from the landfill site, who intend to pay taxes to the Government.

According to him, they help prolong the lifespan of landfill sites by diverting large quantities of materials into the circular economy and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the fact that waste pickers over the years had been providing critical services in municipal solid waste management in the country, the Chairman of Green Waste Pickers’ Cooperative Society Limited said, that they are still not integrated into the Municipal solid waste management system in the country.

Johnson Doe, therefore, urged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to integrate waste pickers into the solid waste management systems through the provision of contracts for recycling services and secure conditions of work.

He also appealed passionately to Government and donor organizations to support his outfit with the much-needed logistics and recognition for them to do their work effectively.

He said they have the expertise and experience in waste management and with the needed support, the waste pickers shall undertake their work well.

Dorcas Ansah, Accra Focal City Coordinator of Women In Informal Employment Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO) in her delivery said workers should have equal economic opportunities and rights and be able to determine the conditions of their work and lives.

To dismantle structural barriers to economic empowerment, she said, women and informal workers needed to be organized and their Organizations needed to be legally recognized and officially represented in collective bargaining, policy-making, and rule-setting processes.

WIEGO, Dorcas Ansah stressed, creates change by strengthening and supporting informal worker organizations and supporting them in accessing and influencing local, national, and global policy debate.

Accra Focal City Coordinator of WIEGO said ” In Ghana as in many other countries that we work in, WIEGO focuses on sectors that employ large numbers of women who live and work in unjust conditions including domestic workers, home-based workers, street vendors, market traders, and waste pickers.

Mostly, we pursue our objectives by helping to build and strengthen networks of informal worker organizations; undertaking policy analysis, statistical research and data analysis, providing policy advice, convening policy dialogue, documenting and disseminating good practice in support of the informal workers.”

Dorcas Ansah explained that her outfit association with informal waste pickers working in the Kpone landfill sites is well known within and outside Ghana, among not only researchers and students, but added that Government and developmental partners and activists that have an interest in the important activities being done by informal workers and their membership-based association.

Since 2017, she said, WIEGO had been working with Kpone Waste Pickers Association.

Dorcas Ansah further stated that her outfit had supported self-organizing and strengthened their membership association that is democratic, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of waste pickers and their activities to establish structures and systems.

She said through their association, WIEGO had been working to improve the working conditions of waste pickers and enhance their livelihood.

Taylor Cass Talbott, Reducing Waste In Coastal Cities Project Officer, WIEGO, in her remarks, noted that waste pickers find and fill gaps in the world waste management system.

Even in most developed and industrialized waste management systems, she said, waste pickers improve collection and recycling as long as they are allowed access to materials.

According to her, the members of Green Waste Pickers’ Cooperative had been working for the past four years to find their own just transition predictable and secure waste collection jobs outside of the landfill.

She said there are requesting contracts to provide doorstep waste collection services in underserved communities that are currently forced to burn and open dump their waste which is environmental injustice and a hazard to human and environmental health.