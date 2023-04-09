Waste recycling to provide more jobs for African youth – Daniel Mensah Komieter

Board member of Recycling Not a Waste Initiative (Recnowa), Mr. Daniel Mensah Komieter, has revealed that his organization seeks to provide more jobs for the people of Ghana and Africa.

Speaking during the UN Climate Change Conference in Walsaw, Poland, he said that employing poor people in urban communities to turn waste into low carbon business opportunities is one of their main primary priorities.

The Philanthropist , Social Entrepreneur , Pan Africanist , Climate Change Advocator, added that, he, together with his organisation, use plastics and other material wastes to produce high quality fashion drive.

Not only that, also, they provide goods for both local and international fair trade markets while improving the quality of life of the urban-poor in Ghana.

“Eighty to hundred tonnes of plastic are processed each month, five million kilograms of C02 emissions reduced, thirty direct jobs, and hundred indirect jobs” Mr. Mensah disclosed.