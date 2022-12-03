WATAF Chairman pays President Touray a Working Visit

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, received Mr. Yankuba Darboe, the Chairman of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) and Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), who paid him a working visit, today, December 2, 2022, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters.

Mr. Darboe in his remarks informed the President of the ECOWAS Commission President that ECOWAS has been supporting WATAF over the years and was at the Commission to seek enhanced partnership and support. Tax administration, he added, is important for development of the Region.

While welcoming the WATAF delegation, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, assured the Chairman of WATAF of his support and that the mandate of WATAF falls in line with the overall objectives of the new ECOWAS Management with regards to integration.

WATAF was established through an adoption of Agreement by the General Assembly of member states to contribute to the efficacy of tax administration and improved public service delivery in support of the development of countries in West Africa. The General Assembly is the highest decision-making body of WATAF and consists of all heads of tax administrations of member states or their authorised representatives.