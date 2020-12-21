Accra Fashion Week premiered its virtual fashion shows on the 12th and 13th of December whilst hosting an exclusive premiere to invited guests. The event sponsored and headlined by FashionGHANA exceeded expectations with astonishing visuals.

The event was hosted by Kati G, whilst viewers were treated to an amazing and excellent production of virtual runway activities held at the Independence Square and also the Kwame Nkrumah National park. The event featured prominent designers from USA, UK, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Australia, and more. The event has set a record for introducing Virtual fashion shows in Africa a manner that also hosted performances, presenting, and other interesting bits that shows on the premiere dates.

The online show also held a very informative seminar that featured buyers from Israel and Switzerland discussing why the culture of fashion buyers in Africa is missing. The seminar was hosted by CEO of Accra Fashion Week Nana Tamakloe and premiered live on youtube. Also, a seminar on branding was held and it featured Moulaye, owner, and founder of Afrikrea, and blogger Innocent Kwashe of FashionPivot.

The event featured designs by top brands such as Milandsther, Diamond Couture, Signature’s Fashion House, Clavon Leonard, Fundivas Exlcusive, Red Cotton Boutique, Fnetia, Mikoko Deluxe, Don Murphy, Azulant Akora, and Impari Moda. Highlights of the show were seeing Michael Blackson step out on USA based designer Don Morphy. FashionGHANA also executed an amazing display of swimwear fashion and more.

